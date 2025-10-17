The segment two opened with an event at the Kahauiki Middle Street Transit Center Station. Credit: Hitachi Rail.

Honolulu’s Skyline rail system in Hawaii has commenced public service on its segment two route, marking the launch of four new stations to the route.

The announcement was made by Hitachi Rail, the City and County of Honolulu, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART), and the City’s Department of Transportation Services (DTS).

The expansion includes Makalapa Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Lelepaua Daniel K Inouye International Airport, Ahua Lagoon Drive, and Kahauiki Kalihi Transit Center stations.

The opening of segment two was marked by an event at Kahauiki Middle Street Transit Center Station, which included an inaugural train journey from Halawa Aloha Stadium Station.

Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi said: “Today marks another milestone in Skyline’s revolutionary impact on Oahu. Residents and visitors will now be able to reach the Daniel K Inouye International Airport and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, two major destinations that serve as powerful economic, employment, and transportation drivers.”

These additions are intended to improve transport links across Oʻahu, serving both residents and visitors.

The Makalapa Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam station provides direct access to military bases and surrounding communities, offering a new transport option for both military and civilian employees.

Lelepaua Daniel K Inouye International Airport station connects travellers and the airport’s workforce of over 10,000 to the rail system. It also features a new express bus route linking directly to Waikiki.

At Kahauiki Middle Street Transit Center station, commuters can transfer between Skyline trains and the city’s bus network using a single fare card system.

This integration is designed to support travel to downtown Honolulu and other destinations, said the company.

Hitachi Rail USA president and country representative Joseph Pozza said: “The delivery and completion of Skyline, Honolulu Segment 2 – the US’ first fully autonomous urban rail system, is another proud moment for the Hitachi Rail team, especially our dedicated team leading on the ground in Honolulu, whose work has been paramount in our success.”

Skyline is claimed to be the first fully autonomous urban light rail system in the US and it represents Hawaii’s largest public infrastructure project.

According to current plans, segment three is expected to be completed by 2031. This phase will add six stations and further connect Oʻahu’s west side with downtown Honolulu.

In January this year, Hitachi Rail Honolulu Joint Venture (JV) filed a lawsuit against HART and the City and County of Honolulu, claiming at least $324m in damages for breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

The Skyline rail project has encountered significant delays and mismanagement, resulting in rising costs for Hitachi Rail

In August 2024, HART awarded a $1.66bn contract to Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) for the design and construction of the final segment of the Skyline rail transit project in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In October same year, Tutor Perini announced the execution of a contract and receipt of the notice to proceed for the Honolulu rail project in Hawaii, US.

