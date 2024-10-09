Tutor Perini has announced contract execution and receipt of notice to proceed for the Honolulu rail project in Hawaii, US.
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has awarded this contract worth about $1.66bn to Tutor Perini for the design and construction of a key segment of the City Center Guideway and Stations project.
Tutor Perini will now proceed with the design and construction of this project.
The scope includes six rail stations and about three miles of elevated rail guideway, with Parsons serving as the design subcontractor for Tutor Perini.
The project design phase is set to commence immediately, with construction anticipated to start in the latter half of 2025 and substantial completion aimed for 2030.
Added to Tutor Perini’s order book in the third quarter of this year, the contract will see the rail extend from east of the Middle Street Transit Center Station to the Civic Center Station in downtown Honolulu.
This project is an automated fixed-guideway rail system that aims to provide a faster public transportation service along Oʻahu’s south shore.
It will span 18.9 miles and include 19 stations and has been amended under the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) accepted Recovery Plan to reduce the federal funding.
This amendment postpones the last 1.25 miles of guideway and the final two stations, as well as the Pearl Highlands Parking Garage.
HART is collaborating with the FTA to secure the necessary environmental clearances for the amended project, as proposed in the Recovery Plan.
In addition, the plan includes a future phase to extend the rail from the Civic Center Station to the Ala Moana Transit Center and to construct a parking facility.
HART’s acceptance of the Recovery Plan enables the authority to update the project’s progress based on the revised scope and schedule.