Škoda to supply new ForCity Smart Artic trams in Finland

The ForCity Smart Tampere X34 is a low-floor, air-conditioned and modern tram. Credit: ŠKODA TRANSPORTATION a.s.

Škoda Group has agreed to deliver another five modern and sustainable ForCity Smart Artic trams to Tampereen Raitiotie in Finland.

The Finnish operator exercised an option to purchase the trams from a contract that was signed with Škoda in 2017. The current order is valued at around €34m.

Earlier, Škoda received a contract for 20 trams with ten years of maintenance, and three more options for up to 46 new cars.

The new trams will be similar to the 20 cars supplied by the company between 2020 and 2021.

Tampereen Raitiotie CEO Pekka Sirviö said: “ForCity Smart Artic Tampere (Tampereen Ratikka) is the largest tram car in terms of size produced in the Nordic countries. In addition to its size and intelligent features, it is also exceptional because it was designed in collaboration with the people of Tampere.”

Designed to suit Nordic conditions, the ForCity Smart Tampere X34 is a low-floor, air-conditioned tram with a capacity for 264 passengers.

Suitable for a track gauge of 1435mm, the 37.3m long two-way tram features a flat floor. It also enables easy access to wheelchairs and prams.

Škoda Transtech managing director Juha Vierros said: We are very pleased that we have agreed with our customer Tampereen Raitiotie Oy to supply five more ForCity Smart Artic trams to the people of Tampere. So far 230 Artic cars have been sold and we believe this is just the beginning of a success story.”

Last year in October, Škoda won a contract from Hyundai Rotem for the delivery of 7 sets of complete electrical equipment for new passenger locomotives.