Škoda wins contract to deliver electrical equipment in Tanzania

These locomotives will operate on a new railway line, spanning 550km, in Tanzania, Africa. Credit: ŠKODA TRANSPORTATION a.s.

Rail transport firm Škoda Transportation Group has secured a contract worth over $26.48m (CZK580m) from Hyundai Rotem to supply 17 sets of complete electrical equipment for new passenger locomotives.

These locomotives will operate on a new railway line spanning 550km in Tanzania, Africa.

This line runs between the coastal port of Dar es Sallam and the city of Makutupora and is managed by the local TRC rail operator.

The locomotives will be developed to face large differences in altitude as well as challenging climate settings.

Škoda Electric CEO Bedřich Koukal said: “With this current contract, we are building on the previous successful projects which we have already implemented with the Hyundai Rotem Group. In recent years, for example, this concerned a major delivery of several dozen locomotives to Turkey.”



According to the company, this Tanzania-based project is ‘technically very interesting’.

Škoda Electric sales director Karel Majer said: “We will be supplying complete sets of electrical equipment including main and auxiliary drives, battery chargers, traction motors, gearboxes and wheelsets.

“The locomotives will run at speeds of up to 160km/h on the route, which under the local conditions represents a significant increase in speed compared to the usual standard.”

The locomotives will be finally assembled at the Hyundai Rotem production plant in Changwon, South Korea.

Deliveries from Škoda in Pilsen will also be managed here.

Škoda and Hyundai Rotem have collaborated on several joint projects involving the production of locomotives.

Under one such cooperation, the Pilsen-based firm produced complete equipment sets for 80 locomotives for Škoda.

These equipment sets were produced for the Turkish client TCDD.

The Pilsen-based firm also participated in the deliveries of LRV ‘light unmanned metro’ vehicles for South Korea’s Incheon.

Last month, Škoda Transportation secured a contract to provide periodic renovation services for Czech Railways’ electrical units.