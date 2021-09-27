Škoda wins contract to service Czech Railways’ electrical units

As agreed, Škoda will provide repair services for RegioPanter and InterPanter units at its plant in Šumperk. Credit: ŠKODA TRANSPORTATION a.s.

Rail transport firm Škoda Transportation has secured a contract to deliver periodic renovation services for Czech Railways’ electrical units.

The $46m (CZK1bn) contract will be valid for five years.

As agreed, Škoda will provide repair services for RegioPanter and InterPanter units at its plant in Šumperk, Czech Republic.

Under the framework contract, the RegioPanter 440, 640, 650 and InterPanter 660 and 661 series electrical units will be regularly renewed for the next 60 months.

A total of 41 units are currently being maintained on a regular basis.



Czech Railways CEO and board of directors chairman Ivan Bednárik said: “RegioPanter units delivered in 2012 have already travelled around 1.5 million kilometres.

“In order to meet the conditions of the ECM (European Maintenance Code) in the years to come, as with the Panthers so far, we have competed for suppliers to perform periodic renewals in the following period. Each set thus has a comprehensive service and higher levels of repairs, which are carried out after every 900,000 kilometres.”

Šumperk-based Škoda Pars CEO Aleš Měrka said: “We have been working for almost 75 years to ensure that all our customers’ trains run reliably in the best condition. We are very happy that Czech Railways has chosen us as a partner for the maintenance of Panthers for the next five years.”

At present, the company is offering full-service for metro in Prague and trams in Tampere and Pilsen.

Škoda Transportation Group will also be responsible for providing long-term full service of electrical units for the South Moravian Region.

Škoda’s Šumperk plant indulges in periodic upkeeps, heavy maintenance and modernisation of railway rolling stock for clients in the Czech Republic as well as abroad.

In February this year, Škoda Transportation secured an order from the German federal state of Brandenburg for the delivery of new low-floor trams.