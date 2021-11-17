Skanska secures $135m contract to extend Stockholm metro

Skanska will be responsible for the construction of a new metro tunnel, which will stretch nearly 1,200m. Credit: Skanska.

Swedish construction company Skanska has won a contract for the construction of the new phase of Stockholm metro in Sweden’s Nacka municipality.

Awarded by the Stockholm Regional Council, the contract is valued at around $135m (Skr1.2bn).

Skanska stated that the contract will be recorded in the Nordic order bookings for Q4 2021.

Under the project, the company will be responsible for the construction of a new metro tunnel, which will stretch nearly 1,200m.

Skanska will also build platform space, along with two ticket halls at Nacka station.



This project is part of the extension of the new metro’s Blue Line, where Nacka is the last stop on the eastern extension.

The contract covers concrete work, temporary installations, rock tunnels and shafts, rock above-ground, earthwork in the tunnels, as well as temporary traffic diversions.

Skanska will implement the project as per the CEEQUAL environmental certification system and will focus on reducing climate impact.

In addition, the CEEQUAL work will be incorporated during the production and designing work.

Construction work is slated to begin in Q1 2022 and will conclude in Q1 2026.

Last year, the company reported sales of approximately $7.4bn (Skr66bn) and has a workforce of 14,800 in its Nordic business.

In May, Skanska and Electrification of Railways in Prague secured a contract from the Railway Administration of the Czech Republic to refurbish a 7.4km-long railway line near Pardubice.