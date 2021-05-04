Skanska secures railway track upgrades contract in Czech Republic

Construction company Skanska, in partnership with Electrification of Railways in Prague, has secured a contract from the Railway Administration of the Czech Republic for the overhaul of a 7.4km-long railway track near Pardubice, Czech Republic.

The value of Skanska’s share of contract stands at around $73m (Skr620m).

The company stated that this contract will be included in the order bookings for Q2 2021 for Europe.

Skanska will upgrade the infrastructure and carry out pre-electrification adjustments to improve the track, as well as double it.

The company will also build a new underpass for pedestrians, numerous new crossings, a new double-track bridge, and a new train stop.



The part of the project regarding the electrification system will be executed by Electrification of Railways in Prague.

Construction work will commence this month and is expected to be finished in December 2023.

Skanska also carries out construction and civil engineering work in Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and the UK.

In 2020, Skanska recorded sales of nearly $3bn (Skr26bn).

In December 2020, Skanska secured a $62.43m (£52m) contract for the replacement of the SAS13 bridge on the Stechford to Aston (SAS) rail line in the UK.

The company signed the contract as part of its work under the Infrastructure Projects (IP) Central Framework for Network Rail.