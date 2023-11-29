One of Singapore’s major rail operators, SBS Transit, has selected rail cybersecurity company Cervello to secure its infrastructure with end-to-end solutions.
SBS said the contract would enhance the security of its vital transportation systems and ensure the preservation of the commuter experience with AI-based threat detection technology.
Jeffrey Sim, group chief executive of SBS Transit, said: “Enhancing cybersecurity is an ongoing journey, never a destination, as we increasingly face new and advanced cyber threats.”
“This collaboration with Cervello paves the way for the implementation of a Cybersecurity Monitoring and Detection solution that safeguards our assets from cyber threats as well as strengthens the security and resilience of our rail infrastructure,” he added.
SBS has also appointed Singaporean technology and engineering group ST Engineering as the system integrator for the contract, meaning the company will help implement Cervello’s solutions.
In addition to the tech company’s threat detection software, the tech platform will also turn data from across the SBS Transit network into operational insights to ensure a safer and more improved transportation service.
Roie Onn, CEO and co-founder of Cervello, said: “We are honoured to be selected to provide comprehensive cybersecurity for SBS Transit’s operated infrastructure in Singapore.
“This reflects our market leadership and global recognition, as well as the shared mission to ensure the safety and reliability of essential transport services.”
In addition to its work in Singapore, Israel-based Cervello has also signed contracts with other major operators such as Switzerland’s SBB to deliver its platform.
The company’s VP of Customer Relations Israel Baron previously wrote for Railway Technology on how complex rail networks can be secured against cyber threats.