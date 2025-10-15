LTA has cameras installed at over 50 railway stations for real-time video stream monitoring and storage. Credit: Tupungato/Shutterstock

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore is deploying Nokia’s IP/Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) and fibre Optical LAN solutions as part of a broad video surveillance upgrade for its key railway infrastructure.

The deployment, which is being conducted in collaboration with Hitachi Rail, includes ONUs designed for durability and OLTs that can reach speeds up to 25Gb/s.

The Optical LAN setup uses less cabling (as much as up to 70%) and power (40%) than traditional copper-based LAN networks.

Nokia’s IP/MPLS system helps LTA to transport network data efficiently to its Operations Control Center, where staff monitor and store live video streams.

Nokia Asia Pacific Network Infrastructure Enterprise Sales vice president Stuart Hendry said: “Fibre is being used to connect everything including video systems that are critical to monitoring transportation hubs around the world.

“Ensuring you have a real time surveillance system that is highly available, reliable and secure is vital to ensuring the safety of those traveling Singapore’s transit lines every day.

“Partnering with Hitachi Rail, we were able to deliver a complete solution for LTA that would ensure they had the video capacity needed to serve their expansive CCTV surveillance and broader network operations for years to come.”

With cameras installed at over 50 stations, LTA required a network infrastructure that could handle increased capacity needs, explained Nokia.

These CCTV cameras are used for real-time monitoring and video surveillance and support public safety, help identify unlawful activities and assist with traffic management.

Hitachi Rail Integrated Communication and Supervision Solutions (ICS) vice president Joaquim Santos said: “We are pleased to have selected Nokia to collaborate with Hitachi Rail in enhancing passenger safety & security across Singapore’s railway network, which is a continuation of Hitachi’s long-term relationship with LTA.

“This project will play a key role in upgrading the transport infrastructure.”

Last month, Nokia and Deutsche Bahn (DB) announced the implementation of the “world’s first” commercial 1900MHz 5G radio network, featuring a 5G Standalone (SA) core, on live outdoor test tracks in Germany.

