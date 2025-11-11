Siemens said that Velaro train is equipped with specialised filtration and cooling systems designed to handle the challenges of operating in desert conditions. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility has unveiled its Velaro high-speed train to the Egyptian public for the first time at TransMEA 2025 in Cairo, an event focused on transportation and logistics in the Middle East and Africa.

The Velaro is designed for Egypt’s railway requirements, operating at speeds up to 250km/h with a capacity for 489 passengers.

Siemens, the parent company of Siemens Mobility, said that the train’s features address desert operating conditions, including specialised filtration and cooling systems.

The company reported adaptations to handle sand, heat, and dust as well as other environmental challenges specific to Egypt.

Siemens also said it used Altair’s advanced tools, which enhance the digital twin, to optimise the Velaro train’s design.

Meanwhile, the Siemens Mobility-built Desiro HC regional train completed its maiden run on newly built tracks near the 6th of October Depot, west of Cairo.

The train is slated for commissioning on the Green Line, which is a 660km network linking Cairo with Ain Sokhna, Alexandria, and Marsa Matrouh.

The high-speed rail network is being developed by Siemens Mobility in collaboration with Arab Contractors and Orascom Construction.

Egypt Deputy Prime Minister and Transport and Industry Minister Lieutenant General Engineer Kamel El-Wazir Kamel El-Wazir said: “The inaugural ride of the Desiro regional train and the arrival of the Velaro marks a defining moment in Egypt’s transport modernisation strategy.

“This high-speed train project will help redefine passenger experience, reduce travel times, and boost connectivity between cities.”

The introduction of 94 Desiro High-Capacity regional trains is expected to increase network capacity, with each train accommodating up to 849 passengers.

Features include air conditioning, ETCS Level 2 signalling protection, and wheelchair access. The Desiro HC can reach speeds up to 160km/h.

Siemens president and CEO Roland Busch said: “We are witnessing the future of mobility in Egypt take shape. The public debut of our Velaro high-speed train at TransMEA and the first train run of the Desiro regional train are powerful symbols of progress and partnership.

“These milestones reflect our commitment to delivering world-class technology and supporting Egypt’s vision for sustainable mobility and economic growth.”

Egypt’s high-speed rail project involves three lines totalling over 2,000km, intended to connect major urban centres and reach nearly 90% of the national population.

Upon completion, this system is expected to become the sixth-largest high-speed rail network globally by length.

Siemens Mobility has committed to a 15-year maintenance agreement covering all rolling stock supplied for Egypt’s new network, including 41 Velaro high-speed trains, 94 Desiro High-Capacity regional trains, and 41 Vectron locomotives.

Recently, Siemens Mobility unveiled its newest regional train models for S-Bahn Mitteldeutschland at Germany’s Wegberg-Wildenrath Test Centre.

