The new fleet will operate roughly 10.6 million train-kilometres per year across multiple lines in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Thuringia. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility has unveiled its latest regional train models for S-Bahn Mitteldeutschland at the Wegberg-Wildenrath Test Centre in Germany.

Scheduled to enter service in the Leipzig region from December 2026, the fleet consists of 75 Mireo trains, including battery-powered Mireo Plus B units designed for non-electrified routes.

The new fleet will cover approximately 10.6 million train kilometres annually across several lines in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Thuringia. Lines served will include S1, S3, S4, S5, S5x, S6 and S30.

The contract, valued at approximately €500m ($576.1m) and awarded in December 2023, is claimed to be the largest to date for Siemens Mobility’s Mireo platform.

The order covers 41 three-car Mireo trains for Die Länderbahn, 18 four-car trains for DB Regio, and 16 two-car Mireo Plus B battery-electric trains for ZVNL Schienenfahrzeug.

The procurement and deployment are managed by a consortium led by Zweckverband für den Nahverkehrsraum Leipzig (ZVNL) in conjunction with Nahverkehrsservice Sachsen-Anhalt, Verkehrsverbund Mittelsachsen, Öffentlicher Personennahverkehr Vogtland, and the Thuringian Ministry for Infrastructure and Agriculture.

ZVNL Association chairman and Nordsachsen District Administrator Kai Emanuel said: “The modernisation and expansion of the fleet in the region is an important building block for the transport transition and the preservation of the industrial location.

“This project is funded by the Federal Republic of Germany and the Free State of Saxony within the framework of the Coal Regions Investment Act.”

The new trains will provide seating for between 100 and 200 passengers depending on configuration.

Standard features include multi-purpose areas, bicycle spaces, first-class compartments, accessible entryways, free Wi-Fi, charging ports, including wireless charging at some tables, as well as a real-time information system for arrivals, departures, and connections.

Siemens Mobility has incorporated a window solution to improve mobile phone reception during travel.

The increased number of doors and expanded internal space are expected to support faster boarding and alighting procedures and improve timetable adherence.

Siemens Mobility regional trains and commuter rail head Thomas Graetz said: “We are very pleased that, starting in December 2026, these state-of-the-art Mireo trains, including the innovative, battery-powered Mireo Plus B, will significantly strengthen mobility in this region.

“ZVNL, Länderbahn, and DB Regio will receive more capacity, flexibility, and maximum passenger comfort.”

To date, Siemens Mobility has supplied 23 Mireo fleets comprising more than 550 trains. The vehicles have exceeded 50 million kilometres in service.

The Mireo platform includes electric multiple units as well as battery or hydrogen-powered options.

Siemens Mobility and Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) have recently entered into a framework agreement to implement digital interlockings throughout the Swiss rail network.

