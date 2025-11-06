The contract includes hardware, software, and services for the Signaling X solution, which centralises interlocking logic in data centres. Credit: AaronChenPS2/Shutterstock.com.

Siemens Mobility and Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) have signed a framework agreement to deploy digital interlockings across the Swiss rail network.

The agreement establishes contractual terms for construction, delivery and services.

It has an initial term of ten years and can be extended three times for periods of five years. It also includes a 25-year maintenance and support commitment.

The contract covers hardware, software, and services for the Signaling X solution, which moves interlocking logic to central data centres.

The programme aims to modernise about 500 interlockings and replace roughly 80% of existing systems over the next 20 years.

Orders for individual interlockings will be awarded on an ongoing basis, and commissioning of the first systems is aimed for 2029.

The architecture will digitalise rail operations and increase operational capacity. The framework includes development, training, and support to cover lifecycle needs.

Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter said: “We are delighted to be shaping the future of the Swiss railway landscape together with SBB. At the heart of this transformation are virtual interlocking systems.

“With Signaling X, interlocking logic is intelligently shifted to central data centers, digitalizing rail operations from the ground up. This groundbreaking technology not only significantly increases the network’s capacity and reliability, but also decisively contributes to SBB’s climate goals.”

Siemens Mobility is said to maintain a full value chain presence in Switzerland and has delivered various control and signalling commissioning projects, including complex systems.

The SBB network covers 3,266km of track, the largest standard-gauge network in Switzerland used for passenger and freight transport.

In September this year, Siemens Mobility began construction of a new facility in Luhe-Wildenau, Bavaria, Germany, dedicated to manufacturing battery systems for rail vehicles.

The total investment in the project is approximately €35m ($41m), with Siemens Mobility contributing around €22m of that amount.

