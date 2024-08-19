A new station will be built at Jurong to ease pressure on the existing interchange station. Credit: Shutterstock

Siemens Mobility and Concord Corporation operating as a consortium have won the contract to supply Singapore’s Cross Island Line (CRL) project with power for the fully-digital metro rail line.

It is the third contract awarded to the German multinational for the CRL project, after it won the tenders for providing catenary power systems and its Trainguard CBTC signalling (which included the provision of full-height platform screen doors).

The latest contract covers the “design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the power supply system.” The power will be used across the CRL, from train operation to signalling, and station power.

The entire deal, between Siemens Mobility and Concord is worth at least €270m ($297m).

The specifics of the deal include switches, transformers and converters:

3 Intake stations (66kV Gas Insulated Switchgear, intake transformers)

22kV (Medium Voltage System, MVS): 22kV GIS panels, service transformers

1500V DC system: (DC panels, double converter TX, double converters)

To assist the Land Transport Authority in maintaining the electrical parts of the new line, the consortium will also provide a Condition Monitoring System and an Intelligent Fault Isolation System.

“The CRL power supply system is designed with proven modular features that facilitate future upgrades, allowing seamless integration and better interface connectivity between the power supply and signaling systems, for more sustainable and cost-effective operations overall,” Siemens Mobility explained.

Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility said: “We are proud to be chosen by the Singapore Land Transport Authority as its partner for electrifying the Cross Island Line. This underlines our long-term partnership to deliver a comprehensive rail infrastructure system, following the supply of our Trainguard MT Communications-based train control signalling system.

“Our power supply solution will combine the real and digital worlds to provide reliable, safe, and 100% available electrification on the line while optimizing lifecycle costs.”

The new line marks an important moment for Singapore, with construction planned to begin in 2024, 11 years after the plans for a new East-West line underneath the island city-state were raised.

The new line will improve transportation for some regions of Singapore, and will crucially lift passenger pressure from the existing East-West line.