Diakonhjemmet Station is expected to open by late December 2027. Credit: Sporveien/ Siemens Mobility.

Siemens Mobility Norway has received a contract to supply a signalling and train control system for the upcoming Diakonhjemmet Station on the Oslo Metro network.

The transportation solutions provider signed a contract with Sporveien, Oslo’s public transport operator, on 4 July.

This contract is part of an urban development project to create a public transport hub that is “universally accessible”.

The station is expected to be operational by late December 2027.

The planned signalling and train control system will facilitate the addition of new platforms at Diakonhjemmet Station and the necessary track realignment.

Siemens Mobility will provide a new interlocking system, which will be installed in a technical room located in a building adjacent to the eastbound platform. The operations centre in Tøyen will also be updated to accommodate these changes.

The new interlocking system will be crucial for connection to the upcoming CBTC (communications-based train control) operations at the nearby Majorstua station, scheduled for implementation in August 2027.

The Diakonhjemmet Station will be a transition point for the CBTC interface.

Siemens Mobility Norway senior project manager Magnus Wessel-Aas said: “This project highlights our dedication to creating innovative and inclusive transport solutions that enhance mobility and promote sustainable urban development.”

The Norwegian Diakonhjemmet is overseeing the area’s development, with Sporveien responsible for developing the new station.

The Diakonhjemmet Station will be situated between the existing Steinerud and Frøen stations along the Holmenkollbanen line. It will include side platforms and a pedestrian bridge that will link Slemdalsveien with the proposed Diakonhjemmet Square.

This new station will replace the current Frøen and Steinerud stations and will function as a “central transport hub” in a developing urban area.

Last month, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), in association with Siemens Mobility, operated the first Class 717 Great Northern train in passenger service, utilising an advanced version of the European Train Control System (ETCS) in-cab digital signalling software.

