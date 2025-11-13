The initial project at the site will focus on refurbishing East Midlands Railway’s Class 360 trains. Credit: Siemens plc.

Siemens Mobility has launched a £6m ($6.9m) multi-functional centre in Northampton, aimed at supporting modifications and upgrades to passenger trains in the UK.

Lucy Rigby KC MP, Member of Parliament for Northampton North, attended the official opening of the facility.

The centre is expected to increase Siemens Mobility’s capacity for train refurbishment projects and generate new employment opportunities in the region.

Rigby said: “It was a privilege to officially open Siemens Mobility’s state-of-the-art Multi-Functional Centre and meet the highly skilled team working to enhance passenger journeys.”

The Northampton facility will focus on a range of train upgrades, including interior changes such as seating, toilets, luggage storage, and charging ports.

Furthermore, the first project at the site will involve refurbishing East Midland Railway’s (EMR) Class 360 trains.

The construction of the multi-functional centre has resulted in a reported 17% net gain for biodiversity, according to the company.

Siemens Mobility has also established a mobile team of technicians, enabling modification work to be carried out on passenger trains across the country.

This team recently completed the installation of Variable Rate Sanding technology on a third-party fleet to address braking performance in slippery conditions.

The next mobile project will involve upgrading train data recorders (OTDR), which will introduce mobile connectivity to third-party fleets and support operational reliability.

Siemens Mobility joint CEO and rolling stock and customer services managing director Sambit Banerjee said: “Our new Multi-Functional Centre at Kings Heath is the latest example of Siemens Mobility’s investment in the UK and another step forward for the rail industry.

“This £6m investment expands our capacity to deliver vital upgrades for passenger trains and creates 30 additional jobs – all part of our mission to transform rail travel for passengers across the country.”

Recent investments by Siemens Mobility in the UK total up to £340m.

This includes up to £240m in the Rail Village in Goole, Yorkshire, where the company is assembling new Piccadilly line trains for Transport for London and plans to produce battery bi-mode trains.

An additional £100m is being invested in Chippenham, Wiltshire, where the Rail Technology Centre is under development.

The company has also opened new distribution and logistics centres in Kettering and Goole to improve material delivery efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint associated with logistics.

Siemens Mobility recently unveiled its Velaro high-speed train to the Egyptian public for the first time at TransMEA 2025 in Cairo, a major event dedicated to transportation and logistics in the Middle East and Africa.

