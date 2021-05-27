Siemens Mobility purchases Canadian railroad company RailTerm

Germany’s Siemens Mobility has acquired RailTerm, a Canada-based provider of rail services to railroads and transit agencies, for an undisclosed sum.

Through the deal, Siemens aim to facilitate the deployment of the next generation of rail technologies across Canada’s railway networks.

Expected to conclude on 1 July, this acquisition will result in the expansion of Siemens Mobility’s current Canadian portfolio.

This includes on-the-ground track and signalling, electrification and communication systems servicing expertise.

The purchase also expands the staff headcount of Siemens Mobility Canada in Québec and Ontario, adding around 200 employees.



Siemens Mobility Canada CEO Yves Desjardins-Siciliano said: “Canada’s rail industry is poised for unparalleled growth as its major cities introduce safe, efficient and innovative passenger rail services while its freight carriers’ transition from decades-old mechanical, hardware-based legacy systems to tomorrow’s Cloud-based digitalised systems, and Siemens Mobility is one of the few companies in the world that understands the DNA of both systems.”

With more than 70 international clients, RailTerm is expected to enhance Siemens Mobility’s knowledge, allowing it to ‘navigate successfully through Canada’s vast rail network’.

The company has been supplying solutions to the country’s transportation industry for over four decades, including light rail vehicles in Calgary and Edmonton.

Siemens Mobility worked on signalling and train control for Ottawa’s Trillium line and the electrification of the Kitchener-Waterloo light rail system.

It will also supply modern trainsets to VIA Rail, with passenger service expected to commence next year.

Recently, Siemens Mobility secured a €110m ($134m) contract to upgrade and optimise the Kijfhoek freight railyard in the Netherlands.

The contract was awarded by ProRail, a Dutch government organisation that oversees rail network maintenance.

The Kijfhoek railyard connects ports in Rotterdam with key industrial areas in Europe.