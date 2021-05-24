Siemens Mobility wins freight railyard upgrade contract

The Kijfhoek railyard includes 41 classification tracks, 14 arrival tracks and 12 stabling tracks. Credit: Siemens Mobility.

Siemens Mobility has secured a €110m ($134m) contract to upgrade and optimise the Kijfhoek freight railyard in the Netherlands.

The contract was awarded by ProRail, a Dutch government organisation concerned with rail network maintenance.

The Kijfhoek railyard connects ports in Rotterdam with key industrial areas in Europe.

Occupying an area of around 50ha, the railyard includes 41 classification tracks, 14 arrival tracks and 12 stabling tracks.

Under the contract, Siemens will deliver its Trackguard Cargo MSR32 automation solution for yard operations management and provide maintenance services over a 15-year period.



The Trackguard Cargo MSR32 solution will allow the yard to carry out its marshalling and humping operations safely and efficiently.

Siemens’ digitalised maintenance services will also focus on minimising overall lifecycle outlays, as well as enhancing general operations.

The project is expected to be completed in 2024. During the project, the railyard will continue to operate at 50% or more of its capacity.

Siemens Mobility Rail infrastructure CEO Andre Rodenbeck said: “The increased automation of freight rail yards, systems and processes is having a considerable impact on the economic efficiency of freight transport, as intelligent systems are allowing for goods to be delivered faster, more reliably and in a far more sustainable manner.

“As a global market leader in cargo automation and maintenance services, our sophisticated Trackguard Cargo MSR32 solution and highly digitalised customer services will enable Kijfhoek to safely enhance the efficiency and reliability of its operations.”

The Trackguard Cargo MSR32 has been designed to handle and organise the movement of rail cars in freight yards.

It also helps in the rationalisation of operational sequences at all levels, from the arrival of the train to its departure.

The system also offers the maximum possible automation of all humping operations and work cycles, including route and speed control units for all points, retarders and propelling systems.

Siemens and ProRail previously partnered for the supply of class B signalling systems, rail electrification, track outdoor elements, station displays and passenger counting systems.

Earlier this month, Siemens Mobility secured a contract to deploy GoA2, a communications-based train control signalling system, on the extension of Metro Line I in Salvador, Brazil.