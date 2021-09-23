Siemens Mobility to deliver 30 locomotives to Poland’s Cargounit

As of now, the company has delivered over 1,114 Vectron locomotives. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility has secured an order from Poland-based locomotive leasing firm Cargounit to deliver up to 30 Vectron MS locomotives.

According to the agreement, the company will deliver ten units by the end of 2023 and will be responsible for the maintenance of these vehicles.

This agreement also includes an option for 20 extra locomotives by 2024.

The initial two locomotives will be received by Cargounit this year.

These locomotives will operate in Poland, Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Croatia, Slovakia, Hungary, Serbia and the Netherlands, as well as optionally Romania and Bulgaria.



Cargounit earlier ordered six locomotives from Siemens Mobility in 2018 and 2019.

With the latest procurement, Cargounit’s Vectron fleet could increase to 36 locomotives by 2024.

With a top speed of 200km/h, the multisystem locomotives will feature a maximum output of 6.4MW.

They will be loaded with the required national train control system, along with the European Train Control System (ETCS).

Cargounit management board president Łukasz Boroń said: “The Cargounit strategy is based on dynamic development through investments in modern electric locomotives.

“The Vectron MS locomotives are a proven and valued platform for multisystem locomotives and are approved by many European countries. One important aspect when choosing a supplier of multisystem locomotives was the ability to quickly deliver fully homologated locomotives to meet the current needs of our customers.”

As of now, the company has delivered more than 1,114 Vectron locomotives, including 736 Vectron MS units, to 56 customers in 16 nations.

The locomotives based on the Vectron platform have received approval for operations in 20 European countries.

Last month, Siemens Mobility secured a $3bn contract from Egypt’s National Authority for Tunnels to supply a rail system.

The comprehensive rail system will feature the first-ever high-speed, electrified main and freight rail track, which is expected to ‘transform’ transportation in Egypt.