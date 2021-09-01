Siemens Mobility wins $3bn rail system contract in Egypt

The scope of the contract includes the initial 660km out of the 1800km rail network planned. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility has secured a $3bn contract from Egypt’s National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) to supply a rail system.

The total value of the contract stands at around $4.5bn.

The comprehensive rail system will feature the first ever high-speed, electrified main and freight rail track, which is expected to ‘transform’ transportation in Egypt.

Siemens Mobility, along with its consortium partners Orascom Construction and The Arab Contractors, will deliver comprehensive turnkey services to design, deploy, commission, and maintain the systems.

These services will be rendered for a period of 15 years.



The scope of the contract includes the initial 660km out of the 1,800km rail network planned.

The agreements regarding the two other high-speed railway lines, including rail infrastructure, trains and maintenance, will be considered and concluded in the coming months.

Egyptian Minister of Transport Lieutenant General Kamel El-Wazir said: “This high-speed train will strengthen the infrastructure of the areas it passes through and help achieve urban sprawl, in addition to linking the New Administrative Capital and new cities to the railway network for transporting passengers and goods.

“The project will also help promote tourism through a fast, modern, and safe means of transportation characterised by the highest levels of efficiency and safety to meet the needs and expectations of all Egyptians across the country which is considered a major leap in the field of rail transport.”

Siemens Mobility will deliver its Velaro high-speed trains, Desiro high-capacity regional train sets, and Vectron freight locomotives for this project.

It will deploy a signalling system featuring computer-based interlocking technology, along with the European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2.

The company will install the power supply system, which will provide continuous energy.

Siemens Mobility will also incorporate the latest communications, safety, and security systems.

The other consortium partners will install the tracks. The client will construct the bridges while facilitating the sub construction.

This project is expected to generate more than 15,000 jobs in Egypt.

The 660km line will link the port cities of Ain Sokhna on the Red Sea to Marsa Matrouh and Alexandria on the Mediterranean.

By reducing carbon emissions by 70%, the fully electrified system will cut down primary energy consumption and overall air pollution.

Furthermore, the connection will carry over 30 million people annually.

Last month, Siemens Mobility received an order from rail vehicle rental company Railpool to deliver 20 Vectron MS multisystem locomotives.

