Railpool orders Vectron multisystem locomotives from Siemens Mobility

Once delivered, Railpool will have 53 Siemens locomotives in total. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility has received an order from rail vehicle rental company Railpool to deliver 20 Vectron MS multisystem locomotives.

These locomotives will operate in Germany, Poland, Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia along the Eastern Corridor.

Siemens noted that the deliveries will be made in several phases, starting from March next year.

Railpool’s fleet currently includes over 400 locomotives. Once delivered, it will have a total of 53 Siemens locomotives.

Siemens Mobility Rolling Stock CEO Albrecht Neumann said: “We are proud that Railpool is for the first time adding Vectron multisystem locomotives from Siemens Mobility to its fleet.”



Railpool will receive Vectron MS locomotives that can operate at a top speed of 200km/h and have a maximum output of 6.4MW.

The locomotives also feature national train control systems, including the European Train Control System (ETCS).

Siemens Mobility has so far made a sale of 1,100 Vectrons to a total of 56 clients.

According to the company, Vectron MS locomotives are certified to run in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hungary, and Italy.

In addition, they can operate in the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey.

Siemens has also secured a contract from RTS Operations to design, deploy and commission a communications-based train control (CBTC) signalling system and platform screen door system on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit (RTS) Link.

Siemens Mobility stated that this will be the first time a CBTC technology will be used on a cross border rail link.

Last week, Siemens Mobility received an order from Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) for 20 extra seven-car night trains.

The trains, which will expand ÖBB’s ‘Nightjet’ fleet, are based on the Viaggio Next Level platform and will commence services by 2025.

