Siemens Mobility has received a contract from German Deutsche Bahn subsidiary DB Regio to supply 18 three-car Mireo trainsets for the Lausitz regional network.

Siemens will construct the trainsets in its Krefeld plant in Germany and DB Regio expects to receive them by 2022. It will commission the trains between October 2021 and November 2022.

The trains can accommodate up to 180 seats. They offer improved passenger comfort and complete barrier-free access.

Siemens will equip the trains with WLAN, e-bike charging stations and energy-saving lighting. It will also install power sockets and integrated USB charging ports.

Additionally, the trains feature vis-à-vis seating and inductive charging at the tables.



The trains will operate on the RB11, RB49, RE10, RE10V and RE13 routes in Brandenburg and Saxony.

Siemens Mobility CEO Sabrina Soussan said: “We are delighted that we have been commissioned to build the new trains for the Lausitz network. With this order, the number of Mireos will increase to almost 180 train sets.

“The Mireo is our intelligent and proven regional and commuter platform, which combines economy with sustainability over the entire life cycle of the train and enables increased passenger comfort through many extras, such as inductive charging options, WLAN and comfortable seats.”

DB Regio CEO Ing. Joachim Trettin said: “The contract for the Lausitz network with these new trains marks a great success. It’s especially important for us that we were able to secure employment for our colleagues in southeast Brandenburg for a further 13 years.”

Earlier this month, Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) ordered 11 Desiro ML trains from Siemens Mobility in accordance with the master agreement for 200 trains.