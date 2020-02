Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) has ordered eleven Desiro ML trains from Siemens Mobility from the master agreement signed for 200 trains.

With this order, ÖBB has completed the contract, signed in 2010, for the supply of 200 regional passenger trains.

In 2013, ÖBB approved a €550m order for the first 100 regional Desiro ML-type trainsets.

The initial 101 trains began service in 2015 in eastern Austria. Siemens delivered the second batch of 64 trainsets in 2016 and 24 trains in 2019.

The trains feature WLAN, air conditioning, power outlets and tables, offering comfort and convenience even on short-distance trains.



They also offer full-length luggage racks, reading lights and large monitors for passenger information.

The eleven new Desiro ML ÖBB Cityjet trains will be built in partnership with Siemens’ Krefeld plant in Germany and ÖBB Technische Services’ Jedlersdorf site.

They will also feature the European Train Control System (ETCS). By 2023, the remaining trainsets will also be fitted with ETCS.

The 75m-long ÖBB Desiro ML trains can operate at a maximum speed of 160kmph and can convert to battery hybrid technology. This allows for more environmentally friendly journeys.

Siemens Mobility CEO Sabrina Soussan said: “The Siemens Mobility Desiro ML combines reliability, safety and operational efficiency with great comfort and extremely satisfied passengers.

“Austria’s rail users now have 200 good reasons for travelling in eco-friendly trains. Moreover, some of the Desiro ML ÖBB Cityjets are equipped for battery hybrid technology and can ensure emission-free, climate-friendly travel.”

In November, Siemens Mobility received an order for two Vectron Dual Mode locomotives from German railroad company Railsystems RP.