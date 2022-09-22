View all newsletters
September 22, 2022

Siemens Mobility unveils Mireo Plus B battery train at InnoTrans event

The new train will first operate in Network 8 of the Ortenau regional system.

Siemens Mobility
The new train features a battery hybrid drive that enables it to operate on rail routes with or without overhead power lines. Credit: © Siemens.

Siemens Mobility, a separately-managed firm of Siemens, has unveiled the Mireo Plus B battery train to the public for the first time at the InnoTrans event in Berlin, Germany.

In 2020, the company secured a contract for the delivery of 27 Mireo Plus B trains to Landesanstalt Schienenfahrzeuge Baden-Württemberg (SFBW).

The firm was also later contracted by Niederbarnimer Eisenbahn (NEB) for 31 Mireo Plus B trains, and by Denmark-based Midtjyske Jernbaner for seven trains.

Scheduled to operate in Network 8 of the Ortenau regional system, the new train features a battery hybrid drive that enables it to operate on rail routes with or without overhead power lines.

Siemens Mobility plans to start the delivery of multiple units between June and December 2023.

The two-car electric trainsets with 120 seats can operate for more than 80km in battery mode under real conditions, the company said.

The lithium-ion batteries can be charged on the overhead line, as well as by using the braking energy. Featuring two battery containers, the battery system is mounted underfloor.

Furthermore, Siemens Mobility will provide maintenance services for the trains for around 30 years. The company is manufacturing the new trains at its facility located in Krefeld.

Siemens Mobility Northeast Europe CEO Gerhard Greiter said: Our Mireo Plus B battery train enables climate-friendly, locally emission-free passenger transport and thus offers a sustainable alternative to the use of diesel multiple units on non-electrified lines.

“We guarantee the availability of the fleet with maintenance over the entire life cycle.”

Last month, Siemens Mobility won an order from locomotive leasing company Mitsui Rail Capital Europe (MRCE) for the supply of 14 Vectron A10 locomotives.

