August 22, 2022

MRCE to procure 14 Siemens Vectron A10 locomotives

The new units will operate on the East-West Corridor that links the Netherlands with Eastern Europe.

MRCE Siemens
The A10 locomotives are a competitive and flexible alternative to previous locomotive types. Credit: Siemens.

Locomotive leasing company Mitsui Rail Capital Europe (MRCE) has ordered 14 Vectron A10 locomotives from Siemens Mobility, a separately managed company of Siemens.

Manufactured at Siemens Mobility’s Munich-Allach plant, these locomotives will operate on the East-West Corridor (DE-AT-HU-PL-CZ-SK-RO-NL) that links the Netherlands with Eastern Europe.

According to MRCE, the purchase will strengthen its position as a full-service traction provider on the corridor.

The company will have 147 Vectrons with the latest order.

The A10 locomotives’ high availability makes them a competitive and flexible alternative to previous locomotive types, stated the lessor.

These multisystem locomotives can run at a maximum speed of 160km/h and have a top power at wheel of 6.4MW.

They incorporate the European Train Control System (ETCS) and the necessary national train control systems.

Siemens Mobility Rolling Stock CEO Albrecht Neumann said: “We are pleased about the expansion of the Vectron fleet of our long-standing customer MRCE.

“MRCE’s confidence shows that our Vectron locomotives stand for reliability and flexibility in European passenger and freight transport.”

The EU has made several commitments including the ‘30% by 2030’, ‘European Green Deal’, and ERTMS implementation across Europe.

These efforts are aimed at creating an interoperable railway network, which is sustainable and efficient for freight and passenger traffic.

With the purchase of the new locomotives, MRCE seeks to renew its fleet and expand its portfolio and meet the European Union’s requirements.

MRCE CEO Hayato Yanagisawa said: “We believe that Vectron will be the solution, in the long run, to attend to the future cross-border needs in the European market, and we, therefore, intend to increase Vectron steadily to be a main asset in our portfolio.”

MRCE plans to continue to buy the Vectron locomotives ‘to make its fleet younger and more homogenous’.

In March 2018, MRCE reached an agreement with Siemens to set up an equally-owned locomotive servicing and maintenance joint venture.

