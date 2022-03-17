Siemens Mobility to deliver hydrogen-driven train for Bavaria

Siemens Mobility has signed a leasing contract for the hydrogen-powered train. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility, a separately managed company of Siemens, has agreed to deliver a hydrogen-powered train for the German federal state of Bavaria.

The company has now entered into a leasing contract with Bayerische Regiobahn (BRB) for a new prototype.

This builds on the letter of intent signed by the participants in July last year.

During spring this year, the company will deliver the latest generation two-car hydrogen-powered trainset to the state. From the middle of next year, a trial run of the train will be carried out on the Augsburg-Füssen route.

The company has planned pilot operations for 30 months in the rail network of Bayerische Regiobahn (BRB). By January 2024, the hydrogen-powered trainset is anticipated to start services for passengers.

In a statement, Bavaria’s transport minister Christian Bernreiter said: “We’re working closely with our partners to get this lighthouse project under way because we’re convinced hydrogen propulsion can also contribute to attractive and even climate-neutral passenger rail transport.”

Using Siemens Mobility’s Mireo Plus platform, the hydrogen-driven train will be developed for Bavaria.

Roof-mounted mounted fuel cells will serve as the key component for the hydrogen traction drive.

The system will be equipped with Saft’s underfloor batteries.

The Mireo regional train platform, which is available as a battery-powered version and also with a conventional electric drive, will be adapted by the hydrogen-fuelled train.

Siemens Mobility rolling stock CEO Albrecht Neumann said: “Our Mireo Plus H is the latest-generation hydrogen-powered train. It features high driving power, excellent acceleration capability and a large operating range.”

