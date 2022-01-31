Siemens Mobility secures contract to upgrade Montreal’s exo fleet

The locomotives are claimed to be fuel efficient, and environment friendly. Credit: Shutterbug75 from Pixabay.

Siemens Mobility has secured a contract from Montreal’s exo to design, manufacture, and commission ten Charger locomotives.

The Charger locomotives are claimed to be fuel efficient and environmentally friendly, and are also said to enhance the passenger experience with a quieter noise.

Siemens Mobility Canada CEO Yves Desjardins-Siciliano said: “We are excited to partner with exo and look forward to working with them to modernize their fleet with the latest in sustainable and intelligent rail technology.

“Our industry leading locomotives will offer exo and its passengers a sustainable travel option as well as a pleasant, safe and reliable travel experience.

“This important project further builds on our work to help Canadian cities upgrade their public transportation infrastructures to meet the growing demand for transportation, and do so in a modern, safe and sustainable way.”

According to the company, the Charger locomotives are designed to usebio-diesel as fuel and meet the stringent Tier 4 regulations for emissions.

Compared to existing Tier 0 locomotives, the Charger has 95% particulate matter reduction and 89% emissions reduction capability. It is the second order that Siemens Mobility has received for its Tier 4 locomotives in Canada.

In addition to the manufacturing contract, Siemens also has the option for spare parts supply.

In December last year, Siemens Mobility secured a contract from Belgian National Railways NMBS/SNCB to retrofit 390 trains and steering cars with the European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 solution.

The company has also agreed to deliver onboard unit equipment and deployment support for trains across the fleet.