Siemens to unveil new digital business platform at InnoTrans 2022

The platform enables to connect the real with the digital worlds by opening interfaces for all participants of the mobility ecosystem. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility, a separately-managed company of Siemens, is set to unveil its new Siemens Xcelerator digital business platform at InnoTrans 2022 event in Germany.

The event will take place between 20 and 23 September in Berlin.

Siemens Xcelerator is an open digital business platform that is claimed to help create an efficient ecosystem of partners to boost digital transformation and sustainability in mobility at scale.

The platform enables users to connect the real with the digital worlds by opening interfaces of the mobility ecosystem.

It has a comprehensive portfolio with digital and IoT-enabled offerings for industries, buildings, grids, and transportation.

Siemens Xcelerator also includes a marketplace to research and educate besides a community of customers, partners, and experts.

It will help open and link parts of the existing portfolio from the Mobility Software Suite X and the Railigent X application suite.

The suite covers train planning, reservation, and ticketing, inventory management, Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), digital services, and infrastructure.

Operators as well as commuters are said to benefit from the interoperable and connected ecosystem by opening interfaces horizontally and vertically.

Different participants of the mobility ecosystem, including trains, infrastructure, operators, passengers, and external partners, can be virtually linked through application programming interfaces (APIs) to work together, the company noted.

Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter said: “With Siemens Xcelerator, we create open interfaces to enable continuous data exchanges between the different sub-systems of the railway network.

“Our digital technologies, services and innovations allow for up to 100% system availability, greater punctuality and better utilization of trains, which benefits both operators and passengers and creates a new level of comfort and efficiency.”

Last month, Siemens secured a contract from Reichmuth & Co Investment Management’s LokRoll 3 AG vehicle for the supply of 35 Vectron AC locomotives.