Siemens wins contract for 35 Vectron locomotives in Switzerland

Siemens Mobility will manufacture Vectron locomotives at its facility in Munich-Allach. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility has received a contract from Reichmuth & Co Investment Management’s LokRoll 3 AG vehicle for the delivery of 35 Vectron AC locomotives.

The locomotives will be leased by LokRoll 3 to SBB Cargo for eight years via its asset manager Northrail.

Siemens Mobility will also be responsible for the maintenance of the locomotives for eight years, as part of the lease contract.

Paribus Rail Investment Management has arranged and structured the complete transaction.

With a plan to deliver in 2024, Siemens Mobility will manufacture Vectron locomotives at its facility in Munich-Allach.

The new locomotives will feature European Train Control System (ETCS) BL3 and the needed national train control systems.

So far, Siemens has marketed 150 locomotives to Swiss customers and received over 1,400 orders for Vectron locomotives.

Siemens Mobility rolling stock CEO Albrecht Neumann said: “The fact that we are again delivering locomotives for Switzerland confirms the high level of reliability and performance of our Vectron platform.

“Although the AC locomotives will primarily operate in Switzerland, they can also be used for cross-border service in Germany and Austria. This enables our customer to plan for the future in a long-term and flexible manner.”

Last month, Siemens Mobility secured a contract to deliver seven two-car Mireo Plus H trains, which will run in the Berlin-Brandenburg metropolitan region for the Heidekrautbahn network (RB27).