Scottish rail to undergo key infrastructure upgrades

UK-based Network Rail is set to carry out crucial infrastructure overhaul across Scotland during the festive period.

Under the multi-million-pound programme, engineering works will be conducted across Scotland’s Railway over Christmas and New Year.

Network Rail will complete several track, drainage and signalling improvements in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Lanarkshire and Dundee.

It will conclude signalling and overhead line improvement works, as well as drainage work at Carstairs junction, a route that connects Glasgow and Edinburgh to London.

On the East Coast Mainline, rail replacement work will be carried out between Chester Hall and Penmansheil, and drainage upgrade works will be conducted at the Powderhill Junction.

Furthermore, Network Rail will complete drainage works at Eglinton Street in Glasgow.

Network Rail Scotland capital delivery director Kris Kinnear said: “These essential works will help improve the passenger experience while protecting the railway infrastructure for years to come.

“Most of the festive period works are being completed when trains are not running. We are, however, urging passengers – especially those travelling in the east of the country – to plan ahead and check their journey in advance.”

Earlier this month, Network Rail and SPL engineers unveiled crucial feeder station upgrades for Scottish railway.

The upgrades, which are part of a £120m Scottish Government investment, will include the launch of a new modular feeder station and renovation of a key track section cabinet near Glasgow Central station.