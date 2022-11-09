Network Rail to conduct feeder station upgrades for Scottish railway

The upgrades will support the launch of electric trains on the lines between Glasgow and Barrhead and East Kilbride. Credit: Network Rail.

UK-based Network Rail and SPL engineers have announced key feeder station upgrades, as part of a £120m Scottish Government investment.

This will involve the launch of a new modular feeder station and revamp of crucial track section cabinet near Glasgow Central station.

It is part of the overhaul and reconfiguring works for power supplies to facilitate the demand growth due to the launch of electric trains on the lines between Glasgow and Barrhead and East Kilbride.

Without affecting passenger and freight services, the deployment of the substation will be completed, stated Network Rail.

The £120m traction power investment to support upgrade work is currently ongoing with deployment at the Ferguslie feeder station in Paisley in July this year.

Under the phase one investment, six new feeder stations will be installed and nine upgrades will be carried out to traction power infrastructure locations on the railway across the central belt, Scottish Borders and Fife.

The partnership will conduct upgrades to the power supply network until 2026.

The overall capability of the 25kV electrified network will be raised with the new connections to the national grid through the feeder stations.

Network Rail traction power scheme project manager Alice Wilson said: “The £120m Scottish Government investment to upgrade the electric power supply into the rail network is key to helping us meet our target to decarbonise Scotland’s Railway by 2035.

“This work will power the cleaner, greener electric trains on the Glasgow-Barrhead and East Kilbride lines in the coming years.

“This directly supports decarbonising passenger services on Scotland’s Railway by 2035 and delivering the modal shift required for Scotland to reach Net Zero.”