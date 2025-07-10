The introduction of Predict has revolutionised the energy management system at ScotRail by creating instant digital replicas for 25 of its stations. Credit: jax10289/Shutterstock.

ScotRail has expanded the use of digital twin technology across its operations in partnership with energy intelligence firm OptimiseAI.

This initiative is aimed at achieving sustainable operations by optimising energy management across 25 stations and depots.

Many railway facilities possess data but struggle to integrate it for automated, optimised energy use.

A centralised view of energy consumption across the rail network can simplify identification of inefficiencies and target investment opportunities.

OptimiseAI’s solution tackles these administrative hurdles by employing sophisticated semantic AI that integrates and makes sense of various data streams via a digital twin.

This approach facilitates a real-time, responsive, and effective energy management throughout the railway system.

The introduction of OptimiseAI’s Predict, an artificial intelligence-based forecasting tool, has modernised the energy management system at ScotRail by creating instant digital replicas for 25 of its stations.

The tool facilitates straightforward benchmarking of present performance with UK and net zero energy standards, underscoring both existing consumption and prospective efficiency opportunities.

ScotRail head of sustainability Poul Wend Hansen said: “Reducing our carbon footprint and improving energy efficiency is a top priority for ScotRail.

“By expanding our partnership with OptimiseAI with this further rollout of digital twins, we can gain a deeper understanding of our energy use and take meaningful steps to reduce emissions across all our stations and depots. It will help us build a greener future for Scotland’s Railway.”

Furthermore, eight major stations and depots are slated for more comprehensive scrutiny and enhancement using the Optimise platform.

By incorporating extra sub-metering and Internet of Things (IoT) technology into major stations, and developing intricate models of different areas and rooms within each station and depot, ScotRail can gain immediate insights into the patterns and reasons behind energy usage throughout their facilities.

OptimiseAI can enhance these virtual replicas, offering detailed assessments for eight train stations.

This allows for more accurate forecasts of energy needs and the development of optimisation algorithms that improve efficiency and reduce expenses.

By refining current models and broadening the scope of the OptimiseAI system, ScotRail can transition from basic tracking to an active, data-led approach to managing energy consumption.

ScotRail has also engaged OptimiseAI to improve its online systems at various locations including Glasgow Queen Street station, and depots at Corkerhill, Shields, Yoker, Haymarket, and Inverness.

Digital twins at the Aberdeen and Inverness train stations are also being upgraded. This includes adding more sensors to manage each room and area better to enable efficient operations.

Other stations will get real-time notifications for issues such as heating or lighting left on when areas are unoccupied.

A new dashboard will show the performance of the entire network via a Red-Amber-Green (RAG) map, making it easier for energy management teams to spot and fix areas that are not running efficiently.

Additionally, OptimiseAI will conduct audits, build computer models, and add data from new monitoring devices.

These upgrades will update virtual replicas of the buildings that help predict future performance, track results, and figure out the financial benefits of upgrades to the buildings.

OptimiseAI CEO Nick Tune said: “We’re proud to be working with ScotRail on their plans to reduce their station and depot energy emissions. By expanding the use of digital twins ScotRail is deploying an intelligent energy management system that will reduce energy costs across its buildings.

“This kind of scalable approach represents the future we’re heading toward: where efficient building estates will be the backbone of resilient cities.”

In May, ScotRail teamed up with Clarus Networks Group to install what is reportedly the world’s first rail-approved Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite antenna, which will link trains to Starlink’s internet service.

The initiative is designed to offer fast internet connectivity on board trains traveling through some of the most isolated regions in the UK.

