The initiative aims to improve digital services in rural areas, tackling connectivity issues that hinder community resilience and economic growth. Credit: Clarus Networks

ScotRail has partnered with Clarus Networks Group for the deployment of a rail-certified Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite antenna, claimed to be a global first, to connect the trains to Starlink internet.

This project aims to provide high-speed internet access to trains operating in some of the UK’s most remote areas.

Six class 158 trains servicing routes from Inverness to Wick, Thurso, Kyle of Lochalsh, and Aberdeen have been fitted with an advanced onboard system powered by Starlink’s Rigid Terminal for a six-month trial.

The terminal, which has received full certification for rail use, was developed in collaboration with SpaceX engineers to ensure compliance with rigorous performance, safety, and environmental standards necessary for rail applications, according to the two Elon Musk-owned companies.

These standards encompass electromagnetic compatibility, the durability of electronic equipment, and adherence to fire protection regulations in rail vehicles.

The initiative is supported by the Scottish government, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, and the Scottish Futures Trust.

Key benefits of the initiative include upgraded passenger Wi-Fi for streaming and browsing, Wi-Fi calling capabilities for passengers and crew in areas lacking mobile coverage, and GPS tracking for real-time location data of rolling stock.

Live access to onboard CCTV will facilitate rapid incident responses and improve passenger safety, while enhanced information systems will provide timely journey updates.

ScotRail strategy and planning director Scott Prentice said: “The launch of this trial is fantastic news for our customers using services in the north of the country, and will have a very positive impact on their journey experience.

“There has been a lot of hard work by our staff and our partner, Clarus Networks, to get to this point, and I am looking forward to seeing how customers interact with the new technology on our trains.”

The trial is part of the Scottish government’s strategy to enhance digital services in rural regions, addressing connectivity challenges that have historically affected community resilience and economic growth.

If successful, the trial could result in the implementation of the technology across the remaining Class 158 trains in the ScotRail fleet, thereby extending its use to other rural lines, including those in the West Highlands, Stranraer, Dumfries, and the Borders.

It is also expected to influence future rolling stock procurement, integrating connectivity as a fundamental aspect of train design.

Clarus Networks rail and innovation director Mike Butler said: “This project marks a major step forward in closing the digital divide for rural rail routes. By harnessing the power of Low Earth Orbit satellite technology, we’re able to deliver fast, reliable connectivity in some of the most remote parts of the UK rail network.”

Last month, ScotRail extended its maintenance contract with Hitachi for the Class 385 electric commuter fleet by seven years, covering both heavy and light maintenance to improve operational performance.

