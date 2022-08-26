Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Chaplino train station

An Iskander precision missile hit a Ukrainian military train in the Dnepropetrovsk region. Credit: Niek Verlaan from Pixabay.

Understand the impact of the Ukraine conflict from a cross-sector perspective with the GlobalData Executive Briefing: Ukraine Conflict

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov stated that an Iskander precision missile strike at Chaplino railway station in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk region has hit a Ukrainian military train.

This strike by the Russian troops eliminated more than 200 reservists moving to Donbas, reported Russian state-owned news agency TASS.

The spokesman was quoted by the news agency as saying: “A direct hit by an Iskander missile against a troop train at the Chaplino railway station in the Dnepropetrovsk Region eliminated over 200 reservists of the Ukrainian army and 10 pieces of military equipment bound for the Donbass combat area.”

However, the attack is also said to have resulted in the death of 25 people, including children, according to Kyiv.

The Defense Ministry also stated that its aerospace forces mutilated the command post of the Ukrainian army’s Kakhovka battlegroup, as well as over 60 militants in the Nikolayev Region in their special operation in Ukraine.

This year in April, at least five people were killed, and another 18 people injured in Russian strikes on rail stations in Vinnytsia, Ukraine.

The attacks occurred after officials from the US met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

In May, Ukrainian Railways head Oleksandr Kamyshin said that six railway stations in Ukraine’s central and western parts were attacked by Russian troops.

The Russian forces shelled different Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Transcarpathian, and Kirovohrad.