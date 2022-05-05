Russian forces attack six railway stations in Ukraine

High-precision air and sea-based weapons were used to disable the railway stations. Credit: chunleizhao from Pixabay.

Russian troops have attacked six railway stations in the Central and Western parts of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian Railways head Oleksandr Kamyshin.

Missile shelling by Russian forces has delayed 14 trains.

In a statement on his Telegram channel, Kamyshin stated: “According to operational information, there are no casualties among the railway workers and passengers.

“The damage to the infrastructure is severe, we will clarify the details after the end of the air raid.”

The Russian forces shelled various Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Transcarpathian, and Kirovohrad.

According to Russia’s defence ministry, these railway stations are used for the supply of Western-made weapons for Ukrainian forces in the eastern part of the country.

The ministry did not specify which weapons the stations supplied to Ukrainian troops.

High-precision air and sea-based weapons were used to disable the railway stations.

Financial Times quoted Ukraine’s centre for strategic communications on a Facebook as saying: “Russia is hitting at our railways to disrupt military assistance supplies.”

The railway infrastructure in Ukraine has faced multiple attacks since Russia’s Ukraine offensive.

Last month, a missile strike on an eastern Ukrainian railway station led to a death toll of at least 39 and wounded 87 people, as per Ukrainian authorities.

During the same month, Ukrainian Railways reported many casualties in a rockets strike on an eastern Ukrainian railway station.