Several killed after missile hits Ukraine railway station

Around 87 people were wounded in a missile strike on a railway station. Credit: chunleizhao from Pixabay.

Ukrainian authorities have reported a missile strike on an eastern Ukrainian railway station, which claimed at least 39 lives and injured 87 people, as per Reuters.

Many people were injured in the attack in the city of Kramatorsk.

Around 4,000 people were at the station during the missile strike, according to Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksander Honcharenko.

“Some people have lost a leg, others an arm. They are now receiving medical assistance. The hospitals are carrying out about 40 operations simultaneously,” the mayor stated in an online briefing, reported the news agency.

Reuters quoted Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as saying that the Tochka U short-range ballistic missile was used in the deliberate attack.

Zelenskiy noted: “Lacking the strength and courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population.

“This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop.”

Tochka missile with cluster munitions was fired by Russian forces, according to Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Following an airstrike on the line, three trains with evacuees were blocked in the same Ukrainian region, stated the Ukrainian Railways head.

Last week, several casualties were reported by Ukrainian Railways in an attack by three rockets in eastern Ukraine’s railway station.

The attack resulted in damage to buildings, tracks, and rail stock in the surrounding areas.