April 7, 2022

Several casualties reported after rockets strike Ukraine’s rail station

Buildings, tracks, and rail stock were damaged due to the attack.

Ukrainian Railways
The railway station was hit by three rockets in eastern Ukraine. Credit: Michael Krämer/ Pixabay.

Understand the impact of the Ukraine conflict from a cross-sector perspective with the Global Data Executive Briefing: Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian Railways has reported several casualties in an attack by three rockets on a railway station in eastern Ukraine, as per Reuters.

Buildings, tracks as well as rail stock were damaged due to the attack.

However, the state-owned operator did not reveal additional details on the location of the incident or the exact number of those affected.

Last month, Kyiv’s southern rail station in Ukraine was hit by a Russian airstrike, causing minor damage to the station building.

The wreckage from a downed Russian cruise missile led to the explosion, stated Ukraine’s Interior Ministry Adviser Anton Herashchenko.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, last month, VR Group halted services between Helsinki, Finland, and St Petersburg, Russia.

It paused the Allegro train service to St Petersburg until further notice.

However, the Finnish national rail operator restarted VR Transpoint’s eastern freight traffic to Russia at the end of last month.

Several players have suspended services to Russia recently in light of the country’s military attack on Ukraine.

Last month, Alstom halted future business investments and deliveries in Russia, while Hitachi suspended its business operations in the country.

