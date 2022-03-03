Kyiv’s southern rail station hit by Russian air strike

Since Russia’s attack, several civilians have been queuing at railway stations to flee the city. Credit: Credit: Ukrzaliznytsia.

A Russian air strike has hit Kyiv’s southern rail station in Ukraine, where the evacuation of civilians is currently under progress.

Ukraine’s state-run railway company Ukrzaliznytsya said that the station building suffered minor damage. Reports about casualties are currently being verified.

Despite the blast, the trains are continuing to operate.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry Adviser Anton Herashchenko informed that the explosion was not caused by a direct rocket strike but by wreckage from a downed Russian cruise missile.

He added that the blast may have stopped the supply of central heating to parts of the Ukrainian capital during freezing winter temperatures.

Since Russia’s attack, several civilians have been queuing at railway stations to flee the city.

Ukrainian railways has established safe evacuation corridors for helping foreigners leave Ukraine.

Kyiv Central Railway Station has assigned 60 volunteers, who can speak foreign languages.

Volunteer centres at railway stations are also providing medical care and meals.

In a statement, Ukrzaliznytsya said: “Crossing the border for foreigners is also carried out under a simplified procedure. Keep in mind, that Ukrainian railways publish the schedule at around 21:00 daily. The schedule shows a number of trains going to Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic.”

In addition, Ukrzaliznytsya has requested the International Committee of the Red Cross to create a “green corridor” for the evacuation of civilians in Volnovakha.

Ukrzaliznytsya said: “The city is a state of humanitarian catastrophe: after several days of bombing by Russian troops, it is blocked by the enemy, delivery of provision, water and medicine is impossible. Ukrainian railways are ready to provide trains for the evacuation of civilians if the Red Cross negotiates safe passage and humanitarian corridor.”

Recently, activist hackers in Belarus reportedly disrupted some of the country’s rail services to slow down the movement of Russian troops into Ukraine.

