Five people killed in Russian strikes on Ukrainian railway stations

Russian strikes on railway stations in the central Ukraine region of Vinnytsia have claimed at least five lives and wounded another 18 people, reported Associated Press.

The news agency quoted the Ukrainian prosecutor general on social media as saying: “Preliminary information shows that five people died and 18 were injured.

“Rescue operations are underway, investigators, prosecutors, and other services are working at the scene.”

The attacks took place after officials from the US met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Missile strikes hit five railway stations on Monday within an hour in central and western Ukraine.

According to the prosecutor’s office, rockets were used by Russian forces to strike ‘transport infrastructure’ near the town of Zhmerynka and Kozyatyn.

Ukrainian Railways CEO Alexander Kamyshin earlier stated that Moscow’s army is ‘systematically’ destroying railway infrastructure in the country.

Kamyshin also noted that at least 16 passenger trains will be delayed as a result of the missile strikes.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military command stated that Russia is targeting Ukraine’s rail infrastructure to pause arms supplies from foreign countries, reported Reuters.

The news agency quoted the armed forces command on Facebook as saying: “They are trying to destroy the supply routes of military-technical assistance from partner states. To do this, they focus strikes on railway junctions.”

Earlier this month, a missile strike on an eastern Ukrainian railway station killed at least 39 people and injured 87 people.