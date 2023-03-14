The locomotives will be produced at the Albuixech facility in Valencia. Credit: Alpha Trains.

Rail & Truck Strait Union (RTSU) and Alpha Trains have reached a long-term finance lease agreement for Stadler locomotives in Spain.

The seven new Stadler EURO6000 locomotives will serve the Algeciras-Zaragoza rail highway.

Expected to be delivered between 2024 and 2025, the new locomotives will be produced at the company’s Albuixech facility in Valencia.

A part of the Stadler EURODUAL locomotive family, the EURO6000 is claimed to provide the highest hauling capacity on the European market.

In 2020, Alpha Trains placed its first order for a Stadler EURO6000 locomotive.

Alpha Trains Group interim CEO Fernando Pérez said: “We are delighted to have concluded this transaction with RTSU with a leasing solution tailored made to RTSU needs and with the financial support of the subsidies granted to RTSU by the Spanish Ministry of Transport.

“The agreement demonstrates our commitment to play a key role in the development and growth of the freight railway market in Spain and to maximise the use of the railway infrastructure.”

Via Continental Rail, CMA CGM formed RTSU with Eco Rail and Marcotran to manage the operations of the rail highway.

The new line will enable the ‘sustainable and intermodal transport of goods from Algeciras in the south of Spain, to Zaragoza in the north of the peninsula and later to Europe’.

The ‘Autopista Ferroviaria Algeciras-Zaragoza’ is expected to reduce annual CO₂ emissions by more than 94,000t, according to current volumes and projections.

Recently, Stadler secured an order from Norwegian state-run railway firm Norske tog for the manufacturing and delivery of 17 FLIRT Nordic Express trains.