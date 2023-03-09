The company will deliver 17 FLIRT Nordic Express trains. Credit: Steve Winters from Pixabay.

Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler has received a contract from Norwegian state-owned railway company Norske tog for the supply of new long-distance trains.

Under the contract, the company is responsible for the manufacturing and delivery of 17 FLIRT Nordic Express trains.

The contract also has an option for the supply of up to a further 83 trains. Both the entities signed the contract after the expiry of the objection period.

Intended to replace parts of the existing fleet on the Bergen line, the new single-decker multiple units will be used for long-distance services from 2026.

Designed to attain a top speed of 200 km/h, the new eight-car trains include space for up to 542 seats.

They can operate on an electric or bi-modal drive based on the area. The bi-modal drive enables operation even on non-electrified lines.

The FLIRT Nordic Express trains feature seats that can be adjusted on both sides and flexible sleeping compartments, as well as bistro and family areas and abundant space for luggage.

Similar to Norske tog’s existing FLIRT fleet, the new FLIRT Nordic Express will be produced in Switzerland.

Stadler marketing and sales executive vice president and deputy group CEO Dr Ansgar Brockmeyer said: “Our companies are linked by a long-standing and innovative partnership. Recently Stadler delivered the 150th FLIRT train to Norske tog.

“The FLIRT train has proven itself as a successful modular concept – even in the harsh climatic conditions in Norway. Stadler is extremely proud to supply the next generation of long-distance trains to Norway – the FLIRT Nordic Express.”

Last month, Stadler collaborated with the Utah State University (USU) and the ASPIRE Engineering Research Centre to develop a battery-driven passenger train based on the FLIRT Akku concept.