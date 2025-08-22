Each of the 50 engines will be installed in pairs on the trains. Credit: Rolls-Royce plc.

Rolls-Royce has secured a contract to provide 50 mtu Series 4000 engines for high-speed trains in Saudi Arabia.

The order, placed by train manufacturer Stadler Bussnang, will support the operation of ten new trains on the Dammam to Riyadh route, which will reach speeds of up to 200km/h.

Prior to their deployment, four of these trains will undergo testing and approval processes in both Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Each of the 50 engines, with a power output of 1,500kW, will be installed in pairs across the trains, with additional engines reserved for maintenance and backup purposes.

The agreement also includes an option for an additional 40 engines for ten more trains.

Stadler commercial project lead Tobias Arnold said: “For us, mtu propulsion technology from Rolls-Royce is a central component in this project.

“It not only enables high speeds, but also meets the highest standards of environmental compatibility, energy efficiency and operational safety.”

Since 2012, over 70 12V 4,000 engines have been utilised in comparable trains operated by Saudi Arabia Railways.

Rolls-Royce Global Rail director Christopher Weckbecker said: “We are delighted that all diesel-powered passenger trains on the Arabian peninsula are powered by mtu Series 4000 engines – this is a strong vote of confidence in our outstanding products.

“At the same time, this order supports our strategy by expanding further into regional growth markets, enlarging Rolls-Royce’s global footprint in rail application.”

Recently, AB Transitio ordered 13 more KISS double-decker multiple-unit trains from Stadler to enhance its regional transport fleet in the Stockholm Malaren area.

This order is part of an option from a contract signed in 2016 between the Swedish rail vehicle leasing company and Stadler.

