RITES, CRIS to develop smart tech for Indian rail sector

Senior officials of CRIS and RITES at the MoU-signing ceremony. Credit: RITES Limited.

Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES Ltd) has teamed up with the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) for the development of smart IT solutions for the railway industry.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in this regard, the entities will engage in the development of smart and intelligent IT solutions for railway operations.

Furthermore, they will focus on upgrading the industry’s existing technology and telecommunication.

As per the regulatory filing, the MoU will enable both the parties to tap each other’s expertise besides partnering to advance digitalisation in railway.

The entities will work on national and international projects, in addition to exploring IT-based opportunities in the railway sector.

RITES chief information technology officer Sanjay Gupta said: “The MoU with CRIS will help in offering state-of-art solutions to our clients and will pave the path towards building the digital future as we continue to innovate and leverage our technical expertise across the world.”

Last month, Indian Railways launched an innovation policy dubbed StartUps for Railways, aimed at enhancing efficiency in operations by utilising new technologies developed by local entrepreneurs.

The initiative comes after Indian Railways asked field units to flag major issues in railways, that brought out nearly 160 problem statements of which 11 were shortlisted for phase one of the programme.

Meanwhile, this year in May, the Indian Railway Ministry approved Rs83.4m ($1.07m) for IIT Madras to work on hyperloop technology.