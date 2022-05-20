Indian Railway Ministry sanctions financing for hyperloop technology

The hyperloop is a high-speed train that travels in a near-vacuum tube. Credit: TheOtherKev from Pixabay.

The Indian Railway Ministry has given the nod to a funding of INR83.4m ($1.07m) for the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to work on hyperloop technology.

The funding was approved after IIT Madras submitted a research proposal to work with Indian Railways for the development and validation of the Hyperloop technology-based transportation system and its subsystems.

IIT Madras will use the funding to set up a centre of excellence for Hyperloop technology.

Indian Railways, Communications, Electronics, and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw interacted with the institute’s Team Avishkar, which is involved in the development of the Hyperloop with a capability of attaining a maximum speed of more than 1,200kmph.

The minister viewed a demonstration of the Hyperloop pod model presented by the IIT students.

Team Avishkar is planning to conclude the construction of the 500m long Hyperloop facility by the end of this year.

The facility will be built at Discovery Campus, the satellite campus of IIT Madras situated around 35km from the main campus.

Hyperloop, which is said to be the fifth mode of transportation, is a high-speed train designed to travel in a near-vacuum tube.

The decreased air resistance enables the capsule inside the tube to achieve speeds of more than 1,000km per hour.

This year in March, Indian Railways launched an automatic train protection (ATP) for running trains.

Dubbed Kavach, the technology was developed by the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) in association with three Indian vendors.