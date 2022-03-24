Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
March 24, 2022

Indian Railways develops protection technology for running trains

The Kavach technology will help avoid signal passing at danger and overspeeding.

Indian Railways
The Kavach system enables to avoid collision through direct loco to loco communication. Credit: Erich Westendarp from Pixabay.

Indian Railways has developed an automatic train protection (ATP) system called Kavach to improve the safety of running trains.

The Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO), in collaboration with three Indian vendors, has developed the new protection system.

Signal passing at danger (SPAD) and overspeeding can be avoided by the loco pilot using the Kavach technology.

The technology will also enable the train to run during harsh weather such as dense fog, ensuring the safety and efficiency of train operations.

Even if the loco pilot fails to apply the brakes, Kavach helps to control the speed of the train by automatically applying brakes.

For caution on higher speeds and foggy weather, the system repeats line-side signal in cab.

The Kavach system, which works on the principle of continuous update of movement authority, enables to avoid collision through direct loco to loco communication.

Other benefits offered by the technology include auto whistling at level crossing (LC) gates and supporting the feature of SOS in case of any risk to control train in the proximity.

Trials of Kavach technology have been conducted on the Absolute Block section of Lingampalli – Vikarabad – Wadi, and Vikarabad – Bidar (250 KM) section of South Central Railway.

Three vendors secured approval for developmental orders on Indian Railways following successful trails completion.

Currently, the Kavach technology is being deployed on 1199RKm Manmad – Mudkhed – Dhone – Guntakal & Bidar – Parbhani section of South Central Railway.

It was already deployed on 1098Rkm of network route.

Last month, the Indian Government announced the allocation of around $18.97bn (Rs1.4tn) for the Indian Ministry of Railways this year under the Union Budget 2022.

