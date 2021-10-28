Ricardo to offer technical supervision for Taiwanese metro route

Phase Two includes a majorly elevated section, spanning 11km, which is scheduled to open in 2028. Credit: NI MAX from Pixabay.

The Taipei City Government has awarded a $3.16m (£2.3m) contract to engineering services firm Ricardo to deliver Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) services for Phase Two of the Wanda–Shulin line.

Wanda–Shulin line is a driverless metro route being developed in Taipei, Taiwan.

Phase Two includes a majorly elevated section, spanning 11km, which is scheduled to open in 2028.

Ricardo will evaluate if the electrical and mechanical sub-systems, along with their interfaces with civil and track works, are in line with the client’s required standards.

The firm will also be tasked with supporting the integration of Phase Two with Phase One, a 9.5km underground section anticipated to begin passenger service in 2025.



Upon completion, the line will be called the ‘Light Green’ line and will run using driverless technology (Grade-of-Automation 4).

The company will also focus on the system interfaces, including the compatibility of Phase One rolling stock with Phase Two’s control systems and station settings.

Ricardo said in a statement: “As the project progresses, our experts will undertake a wide range of audits and risk assessments to verify that all potential hazards are recognised and advise on measures to sufficiently mitigate any identified risks.

“We will also monitor the manufacture of sub-systems to ensure the designs are properly validated, and assess their installation, testing and commissioning.”

Ricardo delivered similar IV&V services during the extension of the Blue Line in Bangkok when it was transformed into a circular loop line in 2018.

The company previously provided assessment services during the development of the original high-speed link between 2000 and 2007, along with Taoyuan City‘s Green Line and Taipei – Taoyuan Airport rail link.

Last month, a consortium comprising Alstom and Taiwanese engineering and contracting services firm CTCI won a contract to supply integrated metro system for Taipei Circular Line Phase Two.