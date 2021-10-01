Alstom-CTCI consortium to upgrade Taiwanese automated metro line

The $833.57m contract has been awarded by the Systemwide E&M Project Office Department of Rapid Transit Systems of Taipei City Government. Credit: Alstom.

A consortium consisting of Alstom and Taiwanese engineering and contracting services firm CTCI has secured a contract to deliver integrated metro system for Taipei Circular Line Phase Two.

The $833.57m (€720m) contract has been awarded by the Systemwide E&M Project Office Department of Rapid Transit Systems of Taipei City Government (SEMPO).

Alstom’s share under the agreement stands at $497.83m (€430m).

Following the Wanda-Zhonghe-Shulin Line, this is the second Taiwan-based metro project for the consortium.

This agreement will also see Alstom renewing the signalling system for Phase One of the Circular Line.



In addition, the contract covers an order option to provide the line’s Phase Three system.

Phase Two of the Circular Line includes a north and a south segment, stretching 14.93km with 12 underground stations and one depot, and 5.73km with six underground stations, respectively.

Under the contract, Alstom will deliver 29 fully-automated four-car Metropolis trains, Urbalis 400 Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system, along with Platform Screen Doors (PSD).

The company will also provide a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.

On the other hand, CTCI will be responsible for power supply, depot equipment, track work, telecommunication, and ticketing systems.

During the limited engineering hours, the project will include the overhaul of the current CBTC signalling system.

The Circular Line project will witness the involvement of Alstom’s industrial units in Taubaté, Brazil (rolling stock), Le Creusot, France (bogies) and Bologna, Italy (signalling).

The project will also receive support from Alstom’s sites in Bangalore, India, Saint-Ouen (design), France, as well as Taipei, Taiwan.

With the backing of Alstom’s Turnkey engineering centre, the system integration and project management will be handled locally.

As of now, the company’s Asia Pacific segment hosts 13 GoA4 metro systems in operations, including, Delhi’s Grey Line, Kuala Lumpur’s Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line, Singapore’s Thomson-East Coast Line, and more.

Alstom, in consortium with Cosider Travaux Publics, recently started commercial operations of the Constantine tramway line extension for Entreprise Métro d’Alger (EMA) in Algeria.