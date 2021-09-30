Alstom launches Algeria’s Constantine tramway line extension service

Under the project, Alstom built telecommunications, traction power, signalling, ticketing and more. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom, in consortium with Cosider Travaux Publics, has started commercial operations of the Constantine tramway line extension for Entreprise Métro d’Alger (EMA) in Algeria.

In July 2015, the consortium comprising Alstom and Cosider Travaux Publics secured the project from EMA.

Alstom was given the responsibility of serving as the managing contractor, while Cosider Travaux Publics was in charge of the project’s construction.

In April this year, Alstom Algeria launched the last phase of dynamic testing, as well as system integration, on the extension of the Constantine tramway line.

The 10.3km line links the station of Zouaghi to the University Constantine 2 Abdelhamid Mehri, situated in the new city of Ali Mendjeli, via a 26 minute journey.



Alstom said in a statement: “The extension strengthens the urban transport network by allowing access, for residents, from the old to the new city.”

Under the project, Alstom also built telecommunications, traction power, signalling, ticketing and rail systems, as well as the overhead lines.

The company has been involved in numerous tramways that are currently operating in Algiers, including Oran, Constantine, Ouargla, Sétif and Sidi Belabes.

As of now, Alstom, through a joint venture called Cital, is fulfilling the mobility demands in Algeria.

Separately, Alstom India announced plans to bid for around seven projects in the country by October-end.

These seven projects are collectively valued at around $1.16bn.

Under these projects, the company would deliver rolling stock, signalling, and infrastructure solutions for metro rail systems in Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Furthermore, Alstom India held discussions with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), along with Megha Engineering, for private train operations in the country.

These bids were invited by the Indian Ministry of Railways.

Last week, Amsted Rail Transit teamed up with Alstom to deliver 200 new multilevel railcars for Metra.

