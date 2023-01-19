Officials signing the MoU on high-speed rail cooperation. Credit: RB Rail.

RB Rail, the Rail Baltica central project coordinator and joint venture, has reached a tripartite agreement to collaborate on the development of high-speed rail (HSR) network in North-East Europe.

This MoU signed with Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK), which is developing the HSR network in Poland, and Czech national rail infrastructure manager Správa železnic, státní organizace (SZCZ) formalises the pledge to cooperate in this regard.

A multi-national joint venture, RB Rail has been formed to implement the Rail Baltica project that is aimed at connecting the Baltic states to the European rail network.

CPK is responsible for the construction of a new airport and around 2000km of new lines across 12 routes. SZCZ, too, is planning the development of a new HSR network.

The latest agreement lays out the cooperation principles for the parties to team up on the development of HSR projects within the respective nations and cross-borderly.

It follows a cooperation agreement reached between CPK and RB rail in June last year.

CPK CEO Mikołaj Wild said: “This is the unique, one-of-a-kind time in our common history when, functioning together in the region, we can create an unrivaled rail transportation offering. We are drawing lessons from HSR investments in the West.

“As a result, our projects can bring about an economic domino effect, giving a boost to other industries and sectors.”

Besides, the MoU, signed during the International Conference “Railway Direction Days 2023”, in Warsaw, Poland, ensures exchange of knowledge in multiple areas.

These areas include joint planning timelines and alignment on preparatory works implementation, detection of new opportunities, as well as traffic forecasting and modelling.

The parties will also exchange know-how on investment models in addition to planning and organising common actions to support high-speed rail at the EU and international level.

SZCZ finds the alliance a ‘cornerstone’ for quick development in the 3Seas area.

It is said to enable faster journey between hubs, enhanced safety and service quality for travellers, beside reducing capacity on conventional rail for freight.

This is expected to translate into multi-lateral relationships across the region and higher economic growth.

RB Rail CEO and chairperson of the management board Agnis Driksna said: “Not only we can learn from each other, but through this cooperation we can together enhance better solutions for mobility, connectivity, business development, and economic growth in North-East and Central Europe by delivering sustainable, interoperable and resilient transport infrastructure that corresponds to the European Green Deal goals and Sustainable and Smart Mobility strategy priorities of EU.”