RB Rail launches new tender for Kaunas – Vilnius section in Lithuania

Rail Baltica joint venture RB Rail AS has issued a new tender for the design and design supervision services for the construction of the portion from Kaunas Urban Node to Vilnius Urban Node.

This new public procurement competition was floated on behalf of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Lithuania.

The competition has two stages, where the first is the qualification stage while the second is the proposal submission stage and negotiations.

The deal of design and design supervision services for establishing a new 64km long line from Kaunas Urban Node to Vilnius Urban Node is expected to be signed by the end of this year.

The EU’s Connecting Europe Facility and Lithuanian state funds will provide finances for the execution of these works.

Design and design supervision services will be delivered for building railway track substructure, superstructure, and associated civil structures on the new standard gauge (1435 mm) high-speed double track electrified railway line from Kaunas Urban Node to Vilnius Urban Node.

In a statement, RB Rail said: “The preliminary scope of Rail Baltica mainline Kaunas – Vilnius section consists of 1435mm gauge railway double track of approximately 64km length, reconstruction of approximately 16km of the existing 1520mm gauge railway line, three passing loops, ten road viaducts, one road tunnel, 13 railway viaducts, eight wildlife crossings, 15 culverts and other infrastructure and utilities.”

The entire contract will be subdivided into smaller parts.

Master design services will cover site investigations, design proposals, master designs such as the procurement of building permit.

Furthermore, the deal will forecast the provision of Detailed Technical Design and Design Author Supervision services that will be delivered upon request.

Ministry of Transport and Communications in Lithuania sanctioned the alternative for the Rail Baltica Kaunas – Vilnius section.

Trains will be able to operate at a speed of 249km/h on the Rail Baltica railway track.

In addition, six associations applied for the first round of an international tender for the construction of Rail Baltica main line in Latvia.

These associations include 17 construction firms across France, Spain, Latvia, Poland, Italy, China, Turkey and South Korea.

Last year in November, the implementing body for Latvia’s Rail Baltica project, Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas, launched a tender for the construction of the Rail Baltica railway line.