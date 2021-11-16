Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas launches tender for Rail Baltica main track

This tender is said to be the largest tender to be launched in connection with the project. Credit: RB Rail AS.

Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas, the implementing body for Latvia’s Rail Baltica project, has floated a tender for the construction of the Rail Baltica railway line in Latvia.

This tender is said to be the largest launched in connection with the project.

It looks for an early contractor to be responsible for the execution of the Rail Baltica main line, along with infrastructure construction works in Latvia.

The global tender for construction works will be executed in two phases.

After completing the contract at the end of next year, construction of the new railway track is projected to begin in the first half of 2023.



The European Union’s Connecting Europe Facility will provide financial support for up to 85% of the project. Latvia’s state budget will cover the remainder.

The scope of the tender includes the construction of substructure and superstructure for the Rail Baltica railway track, which spans over 200km.

It will also include the construction of embankments, roads, railway bridges, overpasses, and rail networks.

However, the tender does not cover the construction of railway electrification and signalling sub-systems.

For this procurement, a new tender will be introduced by the Rail Baltica joint venture and international project coordinator RB Rail.

The procurement will be carried out in two stages.

Candidates will be selected in the first stage after an evaluation and discussions of proposals. The second stage will see the submission of final proposals.

A separate tender will be launched for construction works on the remaining sections and structures.

These cover the mainline cross-border segments on the Latvia/Estonia and Latvia/Lithuania borders, the portions of the mainline in the city of Riga, as well as the construction of the upcoming Salaspils multimodal freight terminal.

AB Viamatika recently won a tender to deliver technical supervision services for the construction of the Rail Baltica bridge over the Neris River.